RPT-TABLE-Honda Motor -2012/13 group forecast(SEC)
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 29, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Honda Motor -2012/13 group forecast(SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover corrected alert)
    TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - OCTOBER 29 (Reuters) -
              Honda Motor Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
             Full Year to  Full Year to 
             Mar 31, 2013  Mar 31, 2013 
                LATEST       PREVIOUS   
               FORECAST      FORECAST   
  Sales        9.80 trln    10.30 trln  
  Operating     520.00        620.00    
  PreTax        540.00        635.00    
  Net           375.00        470.00    
  EPS Basic   208.07 yen    260.78 yen  
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle
manufacturer. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on. 
  

 (Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
