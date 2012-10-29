New Issue-Carrefour adds 110 mln euros to 2015 bond

October 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Carrefour Banque SA

Issue Amount 110 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 103.835

Reoffer price 103.835

Yield 1.502 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139bp

Over the OBL #158

Payment Date November 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, HSBC &

Societe Generale

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 710 million

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0833631343

Data supplied by International Insider.