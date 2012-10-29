New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln stg to 2027 bond

October 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2027
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 106.917
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT
Payment Date November 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.