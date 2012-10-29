New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln stg to 2027 bond

October 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2027

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 106.917

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT

Payment Date November 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0768478868

