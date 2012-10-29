New Issue- KfW prices 60 mln euro 2018 bond

October 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2018
Coupon 0.98 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.