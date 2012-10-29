FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW prices 60 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- KfW prices 60 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2018

Coupon 0.98 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

