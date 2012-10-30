New Issue-ADB prices A$500 mln 2016 bond

October 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount A$500 million
Maturity Date November 07, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.375
Spread 63.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB Due 2016
Payment Date November 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets &
UBS AG (Australia Branch)
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)
Notes Launched under issuer’s Australian
dollar MTN programme
