New Issue- Valiant Bank prices 185 mln SFR 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Valiant Bank prices 185 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Valiant Bank

Issue Amount 185 million swiss francs

Maturity Date November 20, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.454

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raifk, UBS & ZKB

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0199382042

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
