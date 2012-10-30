New Issue-Terra Boligkreditt prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

October 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Terra Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 6, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.687

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.1bp

over the OBL 164

Payment Date November 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Natixis

& UniCredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0851683473

