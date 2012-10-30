New Issue- EAA prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

October 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 7, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.777

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Data supplied by International Insider.