New Issue- Rabobank Nederland prices A$125 mln 2017 bond

October 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date November 13, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 101.069
Payment Date November 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, TD Securities & Rabobank
International
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.