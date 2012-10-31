New Issue- Achmea Hypotheekbank NV prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

October 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Achmea Hypotheekbank NV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Febrauary 8, 2016
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.633
Reoffer price 99.633
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.2bp
over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR
Payment Date November 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings A (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.