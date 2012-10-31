New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln SFR 2015 FRN

October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 100bp

Payment Date November 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0199457927

Data supplied by International Insider.