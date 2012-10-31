New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln SFR 2015 FRN

October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 100bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 100bp
Payment Date November 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
