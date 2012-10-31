FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln SFR 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln SFR 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 100bp

Payment Date November 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0199457927

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

