New Issue- African Bank Limited prices 125 mln SFR 2016 bond
November 1, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- African Bank Limited prices 125 mln SFR 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower African Bank Limited

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 9, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0199541308

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
