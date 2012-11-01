New Issue- Kanton Zurich prices multi tranche deal

November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kanton Zurich
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 375 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 3, 2032
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.179
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 3, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.105
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 3, 2020
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.064
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date December 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raifk, UBS & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
