New Issue- Macquarie bank Ltd prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Macquarie bank Ltd prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Macquarie bank Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.311

Spread 173 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199544781

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.564

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199544989

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

