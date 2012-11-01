FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Friends Life prices $575 mln perp bond
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Friends Life prices $575 mln perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Friends Life Group Plc

Guarantor Friends Life Limited

Issue Amount $575 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.875 pct

Issue price 100.778

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC & RBC CM

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0851688860

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

