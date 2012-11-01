New Issue-Friends Life prices $575 mln perp bond

Nov 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Friends Life Group Plc
Guarantor Friends Life Limited
Issue Amount $575 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.875 pct
Issue price 100.778
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC & RBC CM
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
