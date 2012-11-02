New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal

November 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 16, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 101.146
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Swiss Govt
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.324
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Swiss Govt
Notes The issue size will total 710 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0199589570
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 340 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 2, 2033
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.799
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43bp
Over Swiss Govt
Notes The issue size will total 484 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0199589596
Common Terms
Payment Date November 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank
& Raiffeisen
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
