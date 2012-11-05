New Issue- Glencore Finance adds 200 mln stg to 2022 bond

November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A
Guarantor Glencore International Plc
& Glencore International AG
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date April 3, 2022
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 105.995
Reoffer yield 4.639 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date November 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Santander
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS0853128121
