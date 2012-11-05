New Issue- Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.624
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.