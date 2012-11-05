FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EBRD adds $250 mln to 2017 bond
November 5, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EBRD adds $250 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date September 1, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.122

Reoffer price 100.122

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

