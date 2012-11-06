FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Kanton Solothurn prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kanton Solothurn

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2027

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.676

Reoffer price 99.726

Spread 9.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199773232

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.488

Reoffer price 99.738

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0199773224

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Raifk

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
