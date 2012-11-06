New Issue- Kanton Solothurn prices dual tranche deal

November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kanton Solothurn
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2027
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.676
Reoffer price 99.726
Spread 9.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.488
Reoffer price 99.738
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Raifk
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.