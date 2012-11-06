FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 250 mln stg 2019 bond
November 6, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 250 mln stg 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.641

Yield 1.929 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct Due 2019 UKT

Payment Date November 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Nomura

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Fees Undislcosed

Notes Launched under issues’s Debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

