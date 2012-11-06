New Issue- Mapfre SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Mapfre SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 16, 2015
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bankia, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC
& Santander GBM
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
