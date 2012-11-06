FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Mapfre SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond
November 6, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Mapfre SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Mapfre SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 16, 2015

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankia, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC

& Santander GBM

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES0324244005

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

