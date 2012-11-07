CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Obama win

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open lower on Wednesday, as focus shifted from Barack Obama’s presidential win to the “fiscal cliff” that might derail the world’s largest economy.
* Emboldened by a resounding election victory, President Barack Obama immediately pledged to reach across America’s political divide and seek deals on stubborn issues that dogged his first term.
* Greece’s ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protesters to push through an austerity package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy.
* Bombardier reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit and said it would delay by about six months the first flight of its C-Series jetliner and cut about 1,200 jobs in its train manufacturing division.
* Enbridge reported a third-quarter profit as losses on financial derivatives fell and it carried more oil and natural gas on some of its pipelines.
* Agrium reported lower quarterly profit due to downtime at its potash mine and dragged-out contract talks with China and India, the company said.
* WestJet reported a 80 percent rise in third-quarter profit as it flew more passengers.
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.73 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.86 percent to 0.94 percent
* European shares, were down
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.92; fell 0.56 percent
* Gold futures : $1,718.1; rose 0.23 percent
* US crude : $87.47; fell 1.4 percent
* Brent crude : $110.02; fell 0.95 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,626.75; fell 0.95 percent
* Franco-Nevada Corp : The company said it will buy an 11.7 percent net royalty interest in an oil field in Saskatchewan from Penn West Petroleum Ltd for C$400 million in cash.
* Pembina Pipeline Corp : The company said it will spend C$670 million on a 108,000 barrel per day expansion of its Western Canadian pipeline systems.
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. : National Bank Financial cuts target to C$8 from C$9 and RBC cuts target to C$6 from C$6.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results.
* CI Financial Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$25.75 from C$26.25 to reflect lower management fees for the company’s changing product mix.
* Dundee REIT : CIBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$42 on the company’s lower-than-expected third-quarters results.
* Pilot Gold Inc. : CIBC raises target price to C$2.25 from C$1.85 as a result of an increased cash balance and strong economics for its Halilaga project in Turkey.
* Uranium One Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to C$5 from C$5.80 and Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3.20 from C$3.50 citing the company’s lower-than-expected third-quarter results, its lowered guidance.
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes mortgage and refinancing index and consumer credit