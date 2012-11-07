FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Enexis prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Enexis prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Enexis Holding N.V.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.216

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.1

bp over the Bund

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0854400800

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
