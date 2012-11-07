New Issue- Rabobank prices C$100 mln 2017 bond

November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date November 20, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 101.28
Reoffer price 99.68
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s) & AA (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Data supplied by International Insider.