New Issue-Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2013 FRN

Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 13, 2013

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 66 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 66 bp

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

