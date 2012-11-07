New Issue-Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2013 FRN

Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 13, 2013
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 66 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 66 bp
Payment Date November 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
