New Issue- Helaba prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012

New Issue- Helaba prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

ISIN DE000HLB0VD5

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2017

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 35bp

Discount margin 6-month Euribor + 35bp

ISIN DE000HLB0VC7

* * * *

Common terms

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
