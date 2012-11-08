FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Renault SA adds 500 mln Renminbi to 2014 bond
November 8, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Renault SA adds 500 mln Renminbi to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date October 10, 2014

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 101.108

Reoffer yield 5.0 pct

Payment Date November 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion Renminbi

when fungible

ISIN FR0011337724

Data supplied by International Insider.

