New Issue- EIB prices 200 mln stg 2017 bond

November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 22, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date November 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Lloyds
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.