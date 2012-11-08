FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bayern LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Bayern LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 3bp

Payment Date November 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1F68

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

