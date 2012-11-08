New Issue-Bayern LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN

November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 3bp

Payment Date November 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1F68

Data supplied by International Insider.