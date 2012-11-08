New Issue- RLB Noe-Wein prices 140 mln SFR 2014 FRN

November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich-Wein AG
(RLB Noe-Wein)
Issue Amount 140 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 5, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
