New Issue- RLB Noe-Wein prices 140 mln SFR 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- RLB Noe-Wein prices 140 mln SFR 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich-Wein AG

(RLB Noe-Wein)

Issue Amount 140 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 5, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

ISIN CH0197841536

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
