New Issue- RLB Noe-Wein prices 140 mln SFR 2014 FRN

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich-Wein AG

(RLB Noe-Wein)

Issue Amount 140 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 5, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

ISIN CH0197841536

