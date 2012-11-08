New Issue- Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd prices 400 mln Sfr 2016 bond

November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd
Guarantor Fiat S.P.A
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 23, 2016
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 507.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.