New Issue- Alliander NV prices 400 mln euro 2022 bond

November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alliander NV
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.628
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, ING & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa3(Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.