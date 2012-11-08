FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Alliander NV prices 400 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Alliander NV prices 400 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alliander NV

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.628

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, ING & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa3(Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
