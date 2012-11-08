New Issue - EIB adds 750 mln euros to 2020 bond

Nov 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 108.2
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Societe
Generale and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes Launched under Debt Issuance Progamme
The issue size will total 2.85
billion euros when fungible
