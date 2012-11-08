FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- AFDB prices $500 mln to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012

New Issue- AFDB prices $500 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank

(AFDB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 102.1

Reoffer price 102.1

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International &

Standard Chartered

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

ISIN US00828EAP43

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
