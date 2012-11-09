New Issue-CFF Corp prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

November 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.71
Reoffer yield 2.408 pct
Spread 74 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.5bp
Over the 1.50 pct Due 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,
DZ Bank & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
