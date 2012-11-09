FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Thurgauer prices 200 mln SFR 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Thurgauer prices 200 mln SFR 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 30, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.994

Reoffer price 100.494

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0198323484

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

