New Issue- IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Borrower International Finance Corporation
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.8625
Payment Date December 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 800 million Brazilian real
when fungible
