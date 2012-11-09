FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
November 9, 2012

New Issue- IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation

(IFC)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.8625

Payment Date December 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 800 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

