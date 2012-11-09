New Issue- IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

November 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation

(IFC)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.8625

Payment Date December 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 800 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

