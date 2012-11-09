FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekebank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 1.185 pct

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Yield 0.950477 pct

Payment Date Novemebr 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3756

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

