New Issue- Deutsche Bahn prices 400 mln euro 2023 bond

November 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.236
Reoffer price 99.236
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.8bp
Over the September 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, LBBW, Mizuho & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.