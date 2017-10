November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Gemdale International Investment Ltd

Guarantor Famous Commercial Ltd

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date November 16, 2017

Coupon 7.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.125 pct

Payment Date November 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & JPMorgan

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong kong