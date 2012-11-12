New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2022 FRN

November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank (WGZ Bank)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2022
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 50bp
Payment Date November 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.