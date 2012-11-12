FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BAT prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BAT prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower British American Tobacco Holdings

(The Netherlands) BV (BAT)

Guarantor British American Tobacco Plc &

BAT International Finance Plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.362

Reoffer price 99.362

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, lloyds Bank, Santander GBM

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0856014583

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

