New Issue-IBM prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower International Business Machines

Corpoaration (IBM)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.583

Reoffer price 99.583

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

