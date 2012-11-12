FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Stockmann prices 150 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Stockmann prices 150 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Stockmann PLC

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.591

Reoffer price 99.591

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 309.5bp

over the 0.5 October 13, 2017 OBL#164

Payment Date November 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Pohjola Markets & Swedbank

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

ISIN FI4000051057

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
