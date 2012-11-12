New Issue-Stockmann prices 150 mln euro 2018 bond

November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Stockmann PLC

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.591

Reoffer price 99.591

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 309.5bp

over the 0.5 October 13, 2017 OBL#164

Payment Date November 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Pohjola Markets & Swedbank

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

ISIN FI4000051057

Data supplied by International Insider.