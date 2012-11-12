New Issue-ESB Finance prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ESB Finance Ltd

Guarantor Electricity Supply Board

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.651

Reoffer price 99.651

Yield 4.434 pct

Spread 320 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 371.4bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,

BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBCCM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law London

ISIN XS0856023493

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue