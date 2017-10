Nov 13 (Reuters) - FTA PYMES SANTANDER 4 (the Fondo)

* Moody’s has assigned the following definitive ratings to the debt to be issued by FTA PYMES SANTANDER 4 (the Fondo):

....EUR2252.5M Serie A notes, Assigned A3 (sf)

....EUR397.5M Serie B notes, Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....EUR530.0M Serie C notes, Assigned Ca (sf)