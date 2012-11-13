New Issue- FMS-WM prices dual tranche deal

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des
Oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS-WM)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date November 17, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date May 15, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Common terms
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.