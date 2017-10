November 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.929

Reoffer price 99.929

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French