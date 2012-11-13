New Issue- IBRD adds 700 mln Mexican Pesos to 2014 bond

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
& Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 700 million Mexican Pesos
Maturity Date November 6, 2014
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 100.85
Reoffer price 100.85
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.15 pct (1.025 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Mexican pesos
when fungible
