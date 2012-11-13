FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IBRD adds 700 mln Mexican Pesos to 2014 bond
November 13, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- IBRD adds 700 mln Mexican Pesos to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

& Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 700 million Mexican Pesos

Maturity Date November 6, 2014

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 100.85

Reoffer price 100.85

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.15 pct (1.025 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Mexican pesos

when fungible

ISIN XS0851651512

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

